All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 129 Sculpture.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
129 Sculpture
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

129 Sculpture

129 Sculpture · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

129 Sculpture, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous Brand new home available for lease in the Great-Park area of Irvine! This home has numerous upgraded amenities such as higher end Kitchen Aid appliances, including a large side-by-side 42" refrigerator, 36" ProRange Microwave/Oven, commercial grade stand alone range and a stainless dishwasher. In addition, this home features a large calacatta classic granite/quartz center counter island, interior solid core doors, central vacuuming, wires security system on all 3 floors, structured audio wiring surround sound on all floors & a solar system for energy usage. You will also be astonished with the three multi panel sliding doors that open to the outdoor California patio. This home also includes three multiple floor levels with the first having the main floor bedroom, spacious living room, open kitchen, full bathroom & entry to the oversized two car garage. The master bedroom and additional 2 bedrooms, as well as the jack & Jill bathroom, laundry area and roomy family room complete the second level. The third level has a large space for an office, den or potential 5th bedroom. This room has been appointed with a wet bar and a built in Kitchen Aid wine cooler as well as a 4Th full bathroom. This upper level is spectacular with an open third level observation deck patio area that provides for great views This home is situated near Cadence Park School (K-8) as well as Portola High School. For a private showing call Halina with Realty One Group at 949-230-0747 DRE#01243961

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Sculpture have any available units?
129 Sculpture doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 129 Sculpture have?
Some of 129 Sculpture's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Sculpture currently offering any rent specials?
129 Sculpture is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Sculpture pet-friendly?
No, 129 Sculpture is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 129 Sculpture offer parking?
Yes, 129 Sculpture offers parking.
Does 129 Sculpture have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Sculpture does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Sculpture have a pool?
No, 129 Sculpture does not have a pool.
Does 129 Sculpture have accessible units?
No, 129 Sculpture does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Sculpture have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Sculpture has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Sculpture have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Sculpture does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology