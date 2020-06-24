129 Sculpture

Amenities

Gorgeous Brand new home available for lease in the Great-Park area of Irvine! This home has numerous upgraded amenities such as higher end Kitchen Aid appliances, including a large side-by-side 42" refrigerator, 36" ProRange Microwave/Oven, commercial grade stand alone range and a stainless dishwasher. In addition, this home features a large calacatta classic granite/quartz center counter island, interior solid core doors, central vacuuming, wires security system on all 3 floors, structured audio wiring surround sound on all floors & a solar system for energy usage. You will also be astonished with the three multi panel sliding doors that open to the outdoor California patio. This home also includes three multiple floor levels with the first having the main floor bedroom, spacious living room, open kitchen, full bathroom & entry to the oversized two car garage. The master bedroom and additional 2 bedrooms, as well as the jack & Jill bathroom, laundry area and roomy family room complete the second level. The third level has a large space for an office, den or potential 5th bedroom. This room has been appointed with a wet bar and a built in Kitchen Aid wine cooler as well as a 4Th full bathroom. This upper level is spectacular with an open third level observation deck patio area that provides for great views This home is situated near Cadence Park School (K-8) as well as Portola High School. For a private showing call Halina with Realty One Group at 949-230-0747 DRE#01243961