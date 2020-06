Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fabulous opportunity to live in one of Woodbridge's newer and very elegant Reserve neighborhood! Excellent condition. Gorgeous travertine floors, kitchen with granite counters and cherry cabinetry. Cul-de-sac. Located close to the lake and enjoy Woodbridge amenities with pool, including two lakes, several tennis courts, walking trails and parks. Close to award winning Irvine Schools