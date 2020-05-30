All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Theme

125 Theme · No Longer Available
Location

125 Theme, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
This newly built home is located in the Great Park Community in Irvine. It is also right across from award winning Cadence Elementary School. This family-friendly two-story detached home enters into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with center island, and opens up into a living area featuring a great room and covered courtyard, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs. On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms, and the master suite complete with a spa-like master bath including a separate tub. This gem is priced right and will go fast.

VIEWING NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY.

To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Theme have any available units?
125 Theme doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 125 Theme currently offering any rent specials?
125 Theme isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Theme pet-friendly?
No, 125 Theme is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 125 Theme offer parking?
No, 125 Theme does not offer parking.
Does 125 Theme have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Theme does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Theme have a pool?
No, 125 Theme does not have a pool.
Does 125 Theme have accessible units?
No, 125 Theme does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Theme have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Theme does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Theme have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Theme does not have units with air conditioning.
