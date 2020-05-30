Amenities

patio / balcony hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

This newly built home is located in the Great Park Community in Irvine. It is also right across from award winning Cadence Elementary School. This family-friendly two-story detached home enters into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with center island, and opens up into a living area featuring a great room and covered courtyard, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs. On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms, and the master suite complete with a spa-like master bath including a separate tub. This gem is priced right and will go fast.



VIEWING NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY.



To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/



In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.