Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
125 Carmine
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

125 Carmine

125 Carmine · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

125 Carmine, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
hot tub
This single family detached condominium with stunning mountain and city views from the upper level, the Jade Justice X Collection - one of the best models built by Pulte Home. It is a light and bright home with designer paint and upgraded pendant lighting and has an open-concept first floor. A gourmet kitchen with Natural stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and nice-sized prep island is ideal for family gatherings. There is a separate dining area and a large great room that leads to a spacious California room and outdoor living space. On the second floor, the master suite has a spa-like bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms share one bathroom with upgraded tiles and a nice countertop. Cozy carpet runs up the stairs and throughout the second and third floors. The third floor has a spacious multifunctional bonus room, half bath and large custom balcony - perfect for entertaining family and friends year-round! Great Park boasts estate-style homes with ample amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio with outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge area, sports courts and walking and bike trails. Shopping, dining and freeway access are all nearby. It’s only a 30 minute drive to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Carmine have any available units?
125 Carmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 125 Carmine have?
Some of 125 Carmine's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Carmine currently offering any rent specials?
125 Carmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Carmine pet-friendly?
No, 125 Carmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 125 Carmine offer parking?
No, 125 Carmine does not offer parking.
Does 125 Carmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Carmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Carmine have a pool?
Yes, 125 Carmine has a pool.
Does 125 Carmine have accessible units?
No, 125 Carmine does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Carmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Carmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Carmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Carmine does not have units with air conditioning.
