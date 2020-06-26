124 CHERRYBROOK Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful turnkey detached home in perfect condition! Private quiet interior location. Home features all the newest stylings and amenities. Gorgeous newly wood flooring throughout, faux wood blinds & recessed lighting. Professionally landscaped backyard provides privacy & charm. You will appreciate the level of care, maintenance and love that is evident the moment you step in. Just steps to resort style amenities of Oak Creek, including pools, spa, parks, tennis! Near Gelson's shopping center!