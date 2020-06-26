All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

124 CHERRYBROOK Lane

124 Cherrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

124 Cherrybrook Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful turnkey detached home in perfect condition! Private quiet interior location. Home features all the newest stylings and amenities. Gorgeous newly wood flooring throughout, faux wood blinds & recessed lighting. Professionally landscaped backyard provides privacy & charm. You will appreciate the level of care, maintenance and love that is evident the moment you step in. Just steps to resort style amenities of Oak Creek, including pools, spa, parks, tennis! Near Gelson's shopping center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane have any available units?
124 CHERRYBROOK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane have?
Some of 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
124 CHERRYBROOK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane offers parking.
Does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane has a pool.
Does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane have accessible units?
No, 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 CHERRYBROOK Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
