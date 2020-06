Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool tennis court business center hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities business center carport parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderful proeprty in a great community. 1 car garage with 1 car port. from Enterence to wood floor living room with classic fireplace. left and right side of the fireplace is view of back yard that pulls a lot of light into the room.large size kitchen with lots storage. Near lots shopping, restaurants, UCI, activity, and business centers. Community comes pool, spa, and tennis court.