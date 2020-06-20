122 Reunion

Amenities

Beautiful DETACHED condo newly built in 2005 in “Sage Village” of Quail Hill! Located at the end of cul de sac and steps from the community children playground; this home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 car attached garage, and 2.5 bathrooms with approx. 1300 s/f. Abundance of natural light, and a well thought-out, functional open floor plan. Featuring upgraded plantation shutters, new carpets, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and freshly painted interior and exterior! Very private backyard. Close to Spectrum Entertainment & Shopping Center and minutes from world renowned Laguna Beach. This fabulous location also includes close walking distance to distinguished Alderwood Elementary School, neighborhood shops and Junior Olympic size community pools and gym, as well as being located in the award winning University High School district! Quail Hill is known for its many resort style amenities, includes five parks, three pools, spas, barbecues, tennis courts, basketball court, gym, hiking trails and biking trails. MUST SEE!!