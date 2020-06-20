All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 122 Reunion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
122 Reunion
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

122 Reunion

122 Reunion · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 Reunion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful DETACHED condo newly built in 2005 in “Sage Village” of Quail Hill! Located at the end of cul de sac and steps from the community children playground; this home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 car attached garage, and 2.5 bathrooms with approx. 1300 s/f. Abundance of natural light, and a well thought-out, functional open floor plan. Featuring upgraded plantation shutters, new carpets, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and freshly painted interior and exterior! Very private backyard. Close to Spectrum Entertainment & Shopping Center and minutes from world renowned Laguna Beach. This fabulous location also includes close walking distance to distinguished Alderwood Elementary School, neighborhood shops and Junior Olympic size community pools and gym, as well as being located in the award winning University High School district! Quail Hill is known for its many resort style amenities, includes five parks, three pools, spas, barbecues, tennis courts, basketball court, gym, hiking trails and biking trails. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Reunion have any available units?
122 Reunion has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Reunion have?
Some of 122 Reunion's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Reunion currently offering any rent specials?
122 Reunion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Reunion pet-friendly?
No, 122 Reunion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Reunion offer parking?
Yes, 122 Reunion does offer parking.
Does 122 Reunion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Reunion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Reunion have a pool?
Yes, 122 Reunion has a pool.
Does 122 Reunion have accessible units?
No, 122 Reunion does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Reunion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Reunion has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Reunion have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Reunion does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 Reunion?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity