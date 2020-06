Amenities

READY TO MOVE-IN!!! Beautiful 1,626sqft 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath detached condo located in the heart of Irvine's highly desired and newly built Cypress Village neighborhood! Easy access to 5 FWY and 133 FWY, top ranking elementary and middle school, minutes to major shopping center. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, loft, 2 car garage. Upgraded floor, carpet, shutters, kitchen and more. This property located at the end of the alley, no neighbor from backyard which gives more privacy.