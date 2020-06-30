120 Annuals

Amenities

Brand new home in Irvine's new Cypress Village (East) community. 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage. Highly upgraded by the builder. Beautiful water proof laminate floor throughout the first floor. Private backyard with trellis and nobody behind. Smart home package included. Kid's playground, park, and community swimming pool all just steps away. Irvine Unified School District. Very short distance to the Great Park with plenty of sports facilities. Easy access to I-5 and 133 freeways. 10-20 minutes to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, UCI, IVC, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach. Small pets OK with additional deposit.