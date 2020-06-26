All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
12 Timberline
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:43 PM

12 Timberline

12 Timberline · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

12 Timberline, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful single level home in the great village of Deerfield. Highly upgraded with exclusive new white shaker open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and instant water heater. Remodeled bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, Porcelain tile floor in the common area and laminate floor in the bedrooms. Light and bright from the abundance of large windows. All lights are energy saver LED. Tankless water heater. The house is wired for security cameras, cat 5 outlet in every bedroom. Specious wrap around backyard with a fun slider for the kids. This quiet and peaceful Deerfield Community has many pools, spas, kiddie playground, tennis and other Sports Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Timberline have any available units?
12 Timberline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Timberline have?
Some of 12 Timberline's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Timberline currently offering any rent specials?
12 Timberline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Timberline pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Timberline is pet friendly.
Does 12 Timberline offer parking?
Yes, 12 Timberline offers parking.
Does 12 Timberline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Timberline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Timberline have a pool?
Yes, 12 Timberline has a pool.
Does 12 Timberline have accessible units?
No, 12 Timberline does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Timberline have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Timberline does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Timberline have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Timberline does not have units with air conditioning.
