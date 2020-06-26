12 Timberline

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful single level home in the great village of Deerfield. Highly upgraded with exclusive new white shaker open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and instant water heater. Remodeled bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, Porcelain tile floor in the common area and laminate floor in the bedrooms. Light and bright from the abundance of large windows. All lights are energy saver LED. Tankless water heater. The house is wired for security cameras, cat 5 outlet in every bedroom. Specious wrap around backyard with a fun slider for the kids. This quiet and peaceful Deerfield Community has many pools, spas, kiddie playground, tennis and other Sports Courts