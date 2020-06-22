All apartments in Irvine
12 Preston

12 Preston · (949) 981-9192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Preston, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Autumn Glen home in the GATED Oak Creek Village, with 5-Bed, 3-Bath, 1 Den/office. Master suite and three spacious bedrooms upstairs plus an additional den. A Japanese style room w/hardwood floor downstairs for convenience. Rosewood flooring. Granite kitchen counter tops. Wood shutters w/window covering. Marble bath downstairs. Custom build-in oak cabinets in family room. Pro. landscape, waterfall with Koi fish pond. Direct 2-car garage and driveway. Walking distance to the Oak Creek shopping center, 5-minute drive to 405 freeway. Close to Hoag and Kaiser hospitals, Irvine Spectrum. Convenient location, easy to go anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Preston have any available units?
12 Preston has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12 Preston currently offering any rent specials?
12 Preston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Preston pet-friendly?
No, 12 Preston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Preston offer parking?
Yes, 12 Preston does offer parking.
Does 12 Preston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Preston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Preston have a pool?
No, 12 Preston does not have a pool.
Does 12 Preston have accessible units?
No, 12 Preston does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Preston have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Preston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Preston have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Preston does not have units with air conditioning.
