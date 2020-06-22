12 Preston

Amenities

Gorgeous Autumn Glen home in the GATED Oak Creek Village, with 5-Bed, 3-Bath, 1 Den/office. Master suite and three spacious bedrooms upstairs plus an additional den. A Japanese style room w/hardwood floor downstairs for convenience. Rosewood flooring. Granite kitchen counter tops. Wood shutters w/window covering. Marble bath downstairs. Custom build-in oak cabinets in family room. Pro. landscape, waterfall with Koi fish pond. Direct 2-car garage and driveway. Walking distance to the Oak Creek shopping center, 5-minute drive to 405 freeway. Close to Hoag and Kaiser hospitals, Irvine Spectrum. Convenient location, easy to go anywhere.