12 Moonlight

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room tennis court

Prestigious TURTLE ROCK ......"THE MEADOWS" FRONT DOOR FACES HUGE GREENBELT....Steps to the Swimming Pool....Dramatic ....Tri-Level home...Spectacular Floor Plan......Great for family and entertaining......PLANTATION SHUTTERS......Gourmet GRANITE Kitchen wth Breakfast bar.......lots of space in the kitchen for preparing and eating......GREAT ROOM WITH FAMILY ROOM plus slider leads to outdoor enclosed deck........PLUS LARGE Formal DINING ROOM....Living room....Cathedral Ceiling...Cozy gas log FIREPLACE....slider leads to outdoor enclosed Patio.........RECESSED LIGHTS....MASTER BEDROOM-DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY...Shower over tub........secondary bathroom with walk-in shower.......Windows are Low E2 which are double-paned & very energy efficient. car attached garage......with roll-up garage door....2 association swimming pools and spas....Very near the Turtle Rock Community Park with enormous walking and picnics areas......Recreation room.......Nature center...Tennis courts...After school programs..........Bommer Canyon for additions walking trails....Award-winning IUSD Schools.....Bonita Canyon, Rancho & University High......Near Irvine Valley College...(IVC) and the University of California at Irvine (UCI)...Close to World Class shopping South Coast Plaza.....Newport Fashion Island...Laguna Beach...& Irvine Spectrum.....the Theatre District, Segerstrom Center.....Near #405, #5, #133, #73, #241, #261, #55, #91.....SNA John Wayne Airport.....Halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego...