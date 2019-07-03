12 Brigadier

Amenities

Prestigious Summit Regency estate nestled on a premium corner lot on a rare cul-de-sac street with atmospheric-scenic landscapes and sweeping hillside views. This beautiful custom home has spacious backyard with patio, BBQ, spa, swimming pool, and luxurious interior upgrades with finest granite and marble stone, rich neutral hardwood floor and custom window treatments and beautiful crown moldings throughout. Upstairs master en-suite has dual walking closets and warming fireplace. Downstairs has custom built-in office. Family and friends will enjoy 5 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a 3-car garage. Close to world class golf, shopping, and California fine beaches. Come and experience an exceptional lifestyle in in the guard gated community of Turtle Rock Summit.