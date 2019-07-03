All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

12 Brigadier

12 Brigadier · No Longer Available
Location

12 Brigadier, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Prestigious Summit Regency estate nestled on a premium corner lot on a rare cul-de-sac street with atmospheric-scenic landscapes and sweeping hillside views. This beautiful custom home has spacious backyard with patio, BBQ, spa, swimming pool, and luxurious interior upgrades with finest granite and marble stone, rich neutral hardwood floor and custom window treatments and beautiful crown moldings throughout. Upstairs master en-suite has dual walking closets and warming fireplace. Downstairs has custom built-in office. Family and friends will enjoy 5 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a 3-car garage. Close to world class golf, shopping, and California fine beaches. Come and experience an exceptional lifestyle in in the guard gated community of Turtle Rock Summit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Brigadier have any available units?
12 Brigadier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Brigadier have?
Some of 12 Brigadier's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Brigadier currently offering any rent specials?
12 Brigadier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Brigadier pet-friendly?
No, 12 Brigadier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Brigadier offer parking?
Yes, 12 Brigadier offers parking.
Does 12 Brigadier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Brigadier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Brigadier have a pool?
Yes, 12 Brigadier has a pool.
Does 12 Brigadier have accessible units?
No, 12 Brigadier does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Brigadier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Brigadier has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Brigadier have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Brigadier does not have units with air conditioning.
