Irvine, CA
12 Bayleaf Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

12 Bayleaf Lane

12 Bayleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12 Bayleaf Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
volleyball court
This beautiful 5 Bed 4 Bath house is located in the award-winning Northwood Pointe Irvine. Walking into this home, you will be instantly greeted by an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, beautiful new wood flooring, new luscious carpet, and freshly painted walls and trim throughout. The spacious kitchen boasts plenty of storage, granite countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances. The large Master Suite has a raised ceiling and a balcony with a master bath that has dual sinks, and a separate tub and shower. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including the master, on the second floor and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the first floor that are perfect for guests. Private backyard with plenty of space to entertain. Separate Laundry room and utility sink with brand new high-efficiency washer and dryer. The community offers great amenities that include three large parks, picnic tables, sand volleyball, recreation centers, soccer fields, community pools and spas, and the Hicks Canyon Trails. The neighborhood has a 24-hour gated security entrance. This home is located near award winning schools, shopping, and easy access to the freeways. Schedule your tour today!
Owner Pays for Gardening!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bayleaf Lane have any available units?
12 Bayleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Bayleaf Lane have?
Some of 12 Bayleaf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Bayleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bayleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bayleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12 Bayleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Bayleaf Lane offer parking?
No, 12 Bayleaf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12 Bayleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Bayleaf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bayleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12 Bayleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 12 Bayleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 12 Bayleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bayleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Bayleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Bayleaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Bayleaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
