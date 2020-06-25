12 Bayleaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool volleyball court

This beautiful 5 Bed 4 Bath house is located in the award-winning Northwood Pointe Irvine. Walking into this home, you will be instantly greeted by an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, beautiful new wood flooring, new luscious carpet, and freshly painted walls and trim throughout. The spacious kitchen boasts plenty of storage, granite countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances. The large Master Suite has a raised ceiling and a balcony with a master bath that has dual sinks, and a separate tub and shower. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including the master, on the second floor and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the first floor that are perfect for guests. Private backyard with plenty of space to entertain. Separate Laundry room and utility sink with brand new high-efficiency washer and dryer. The community offers great amenities that include three large parks, picnic tables, sand volleyball, recreation centers, soccer fields, community pools and spas, and the Hicks Canyon Trails. The neighborhood has a 24-hour gated security entrance. This home is located near award winning schools, shopping, and easy access to the freeways. Schedule your tour today!

Owner Pays for Gardening!