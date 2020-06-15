115 Tidal Line

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

VERY BRIGHT AND GORGEOUS HOME ! This exquisitely upgraded, stylish charming 3 bedrooms contemporary townhomes HELENA 2X in the coveted community of Eastwood village. This home offers functional designs and extensive upgrades throughout, wood floor, custom paint, Hunter douglas window shutter for bedrooms, smart storage solution in garage. As you enter, you are greeted by specious great room with engineered wood floor for all area for daily gatherings, seamlessly connected to a gourmet kitchen and cozy patio. This kitchen is equipped beautiful color countertops, customized backsplash, a large center island, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The luxurious master suit offers a specious walk-in closet and dual under mount sink with cultured marble countertops with upgraded tiles. Included wonderful Life Source Water System worth $6,000, Smart Samsung brand Refrigerator, Washer and dryer. The perfect resort style amenities, including pools, spas, sports courts, tot lots, BBQ grills, playgrounds and parks. Newly opened Eastwood elementary school is inside community, Enjoy proximity to shopping, community trail, the best location near to the freeway access and great schools.