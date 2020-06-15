All apartments in Irvine
115 Tidal Line
115 Tidal Line

115 Tidal Line · (949) 333-9606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Tidal Line, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
VERY BRIGHT AND GORGEOUS HOME ! This exquisitely upgraded, stylish charming 3 bedrooms contemporary townhomes HELENA 2X in the coveted community of Eastwood village. This home offers functional designs and extensive upgrades throughout, wood floor, custom paint, Hunter douglas window shutter for bedrooms, smart storage solution in garage. As you enter, you are greeted by specious great room with engineered wood floor for all area for daily gatherings, seamlessly connected to a gourmet kitchen and cozy patio. This kitchen is equipped beautiful color countertops, customized backsplash, a large center island, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The luxurious master suit offers a specious walk-in closet and dual under mount sink with cultured marble countertops with upgraded tiles. Included wonderful Life Source Water System worth $6,000, Smart Samsung brand Refrigerator, Washer and dryer. The perfect resort style amenities, including pools, spas, sports courts, tot lots, BBQ grills, playgrounds and parks. Newly opened Eastwood elementary school is inside community, Enjoy proximity to shopping, community trail, the best location near to the freeway access and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Tidal Line have any available units?
115 Tidal Line has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Tidal Line have?
Some of 115 Tidal Line's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Tidal Line currently offering any rent specials?
115 Tidal Line isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Tidal Line pet-friendly?
No, 115 Tidal Line is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Tidal Line offer parking?
Yes, 115 Tidal Line does offer parking.
Does 115 Tidal Line have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Tidal Line offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Tidal Line have a pool?
Yes, 115 Tidal Line has a pool.
Does 115 Tidal Line have accessible units?
No, 115 Tidal Line does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Tidal Line have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Tidal Line has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Tidal Line have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Tidal Line does not have units with air conditioning.
