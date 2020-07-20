All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

115 Blaze

115 Blaze · No Longer Available
Location

115 Blaze, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful Detached Home located in Woodbury East community! Best Corner Location with so many Exceptional Upgrades! Large size Great Room with spacious Dinning area & Gourmet kitchen. The great room offers a decorative fireplace, Kitchen features Crisp White Custom cabinets, Full backsplash, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances and Huge Granite Island. Adjacent spacious Dinning area opens to a large size yard landscaped with Beautiful Pavers & California flowers. On the second floor, Large size Master Suite with Walk-in closet, separate Vanities, separate relaxing Tub, and Walk-in shower. Two good size bedrooms with a full bathroom on the second floor. 3x power outlets for all the restroom, Additional cable&power at the southern. ROOM( OFFICE/ DEN)w/ 4x recessed lights can be converted into 4TH BEDROOM* and Bathroom downstairs. Brazilian Cherry wide solid hardwood thru-out downstairs, Italian porcelain titles for all water areas upstairs (bathrooms, and laundry), cabinets on one wall of the master closet, epoxy the garage floors. great associate amenities, Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Blaze have any available units?
115 Blaze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Blaze have?
Some of 115 Blaze's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Blaze currently offering any rent specials?
115 Blaze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Blaze pet-friendly?
No, 115 Blaze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Blaze offer parking?
Yes, 115 Blaze offers parking.
Does 115 Blaze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Blaze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Blaze have a pool?
No, 115 Blaze does not have a pool.
Does 115 Blaze have accessible units?
No, 115 Blaze does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Blaze have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Blaze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Blaze have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Blaze does not have units with air conditioning.
