Amenities
This Beautiful Detached Home located in Woodbury East community! Best Corner Location with so many Exceptional Upgrades! Large size Great Room with spacious Dinning area & Gourmet kitchen. The great room offers a decorative fireplace, Kitchen features Crisp White Custom cabinets, Full backsplash, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances and Huge Granite Island. Adjacent spacious Dinning area opens to a large size yard landscaped with Beautiful Pavers & California flowers. On the second floor, Large size Master Suite with Walk-in closet, separate Vanities, separate relaxing Tub, and Walk-in shower. Two good size bedrooms with a full bathroom on the second floor. 3x power outlets for all the restroom, Additional cable&power at the southern. ROOM( OFFICE/ DEN)w/ 4x recessed lights can be converted into 4TH BEDROOM* and Bathroom downstairs. Brazilian Cherry wide solid hardwood thru-out downstairs, Italian porcelain titles for all water areas upstairs (bathrooms, and laundry), cabinets on one wall of the master closet, epoxy the garage floors. great associate amenities, Enjoy!