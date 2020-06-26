All apartments in Irvine
114 Oasis

114 Oasis · No Longer Available
Location

114 Oasis, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
LIKE NEW Stonegate Cambria (residence Three) Townhome. PREMIUM location. End unit. No neighbors on one side. Highly upgraded! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, handset tiled full back-splashing, expansive center food preparation island, recessed & night lights, stainless steel appliances... Kitchen extends into Oversized Great Room. Turnkey! Close to pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, new Egret Park. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary (ranked #1 by Orange County Register) and Woodbury Town Center. Attend top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Oasis have any available units?
114 Oasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Oasis have?
Some of 114 Oasis's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
114 Oasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Oasis pet-friendly?
No, 114 Oasis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Oasis offer parking?
No, 114 Oasis does not offer parking.
Does 114 Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Oasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Oasis have a pool?
Yes, 114 Oasis has a pool.
Does 114 Oasis have accessible units?
No, 114 Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Oasis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Oasis has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Oasis have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Oasis does not have units with air conditioning.

