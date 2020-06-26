Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

LIKE NEW Stonegate Cambria (residence Three) Townhome. PREMIUM location. End unit. No neighbors on one side. Highly upgraded! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, handset tiled full back-splashing, expansive center food preparation island, recessed & night lights, stainless steel appliances... Kitchen extends into Oversized Great Room. Turnkey! Close to pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, new Egret Park. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary (ranked #1 by Orange County Register) and Woodbury Town Center. Attend top rated schools.