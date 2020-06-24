All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 112 Strawberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
112 Strawberry
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Strawberry

112 Strawberry Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

112 Strawberry Grv, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location at the center of Cypress Village. Private interior entry. Detached home with 3 Master En Suite Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. The 1st floor has a private en suite bedroom and bath. The main living level features soaring high ceilings with an open floor plan. It includes a gourmet kitchen with seamless counters and kitchen island with ample space for counter seating. Bosch stainless steel appliances that includes gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave oven and a stainless steel hood range. Private covered balcony off the dining room. Master suite with walk-in closet. Second bedroom includes a private en-suite bathroom, private balcony, along with conveniently located upstairs laundry room. This fabulous home includes recessed lighting with plantation shutters throughout. Reclaimed wood floors at entry and main living area. Plush carpet in bedrooms and stairway. Designer colors throughout. Close to schools, parks, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Strawberry have any available units?
112 Strawberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Strawberry have?
Some of 112 Strawberry's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Strawberry currently offering any rent specials?
112 Strawberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Strawberry pet-friendly?
No, 112 Strawberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Strawberry offer parking?
Yes, 112 Strawberry offers parking.
Does 112 Strawberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Strawberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Strawberry have a pool?
No, 112 Strawberry does not have a pool.
Does 112 Strawberry have accessible units?
No, 112 Strawberry does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Strawberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Strawberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Strawberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Strawberry does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology