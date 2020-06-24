112 Strawberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location at the center of Cypress Village. Private interior entry. Detached home with 3 Master En Suite Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. The 1st floor has a private en suite bedroom and bath. The main living level features soaring high ceilings with an open floor plan. It includes a gourmet kitchen with seamless counters and kitchen island with ample space for counter seating. Bosch stainless steel appliances that includes gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave oven and a stainless steel hood range. Private covered balcony off the dining room. Master suite with walk-in closet. Second bedroom includes a private en-suite bathroom, private balcony, along with conveniently located upstairs laundry room. This fabulous home includes recessed lighting with plantation shutters throughout. Reclaimed wood floors at entry and main living area. Plush carpet in bedrooms and stairway. Designer colors throughout. Close to schools, parks, and shopping centers.