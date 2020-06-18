All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

112 Outpost

112 Outpost · No Longer Available
Location

112 Outpost, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly built Single Family Home for lease in EASTWOOD Belvedere one of the best communities in Irvine, California. Granite counter tops with all the new appliances and refrigerator. Furniture are all bought new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Outpost have any available units?
112 Outpost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 112 Outpost currently offering any rent specials?
112 Outpost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Outpost pet-friendly?
No, 112 Outpost is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Outpost offer parking?
No, 112 Outpost does not offer parking.
Does 112 Outpost have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Outpost does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Outpost have a pool?
No, 112 Outpost does not have a pool.
Does 112 Outpost have accessible units?
No, 112 Outpost does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Outpost have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Outpost does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Outpost have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Outpost does not have units with air conditioning.
