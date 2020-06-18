Newly built Single Family Home for lease in EASTWOOD Belvedere one of the best communities in Irvine, California. Granite counter tops with all the new appliances and refrigerator. Furniture are all bought new.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Outpost have any available units?
112 Outpost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 112 Outpost currently offering any rent specials?
112 Outpost is not currently offering any rent specials.