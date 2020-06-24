All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:06 PM

1108 Scholarship

1108 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Newly Remodeled Fully FURNISHED Two Bedrooms, two full bathrooms, Residence Two(A) Interior Location on the first floor.
Home includes two TVs, new carpet, new Laminate Flooring & Granite Slab Counter tops and designer cabinetry in kitchen and
bathroom. Two assigned private parking in gated covered structure! Enjoy the resort like amenities: Pool, Spa, BBQ areas,
Indoor Basketball Court, Billiard Room, Business Center, and Fitness Center. Few minutes to shopping, restaurants at Jamboree
Promenade Shopping Center. Close to 405 freeway, Newport Bay Nature preserve, and about 8 miles to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Scholarship have any available units?
1108 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1108 Scholarship have?
Some of 1108 Scholarship's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1108 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1108 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1108 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 1108 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 1108 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
