1108 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Newly Remodeled Fully FURNISHED Two Bedrooms, two full bathrooms, Residence Two(A) Interior Location on the first floor.

Home includes two TVs, new carpet, new Laminate Flooring & Granite Slab Counter tops and designer cabinetry in kitchen and

bathroom. Two assigned private parking in gated covered structure! Enjoy the resort like amenities: Pool, Spa, BBQ areas,

Indoor Basketball Court, Billiard Room, Business Center, and Fitness Center. Few minutes to shopping, restaurants at Jamboree

Promenade Shopping Center. Close to 405 freeway, Newport Bay Nature preserve, and about 8 miles to the beach.