Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Like New Detached home in Portola Spring's Silverleaf with Premium location featuring three full bedrooms plus loft. Bright sunshine throughout the house. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Two separate private yard provide great outdoor space to enjoy. All house wood flooring, landscaping and Additional window covering would be installed pretty soon. Walking distance to the Portola Spring elementary school. Enjoy resort-style amenities right in front of the house!