All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Cetinale Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Cetinale Aisle
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

11 Cetinale Aisle

11 Cetinale Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11 Cetinale Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Town Home located in the Great Interior Location of Westpark Area, with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, a step up living room
and formal dining room which can also be used as a 4th bedroom with enclosed double door and windows for privacy, new stove
and microwave, 3 bedrooms and two baths are upstairs, shutters throughout, recessed lighting, carpet and hardwood flooring.
Lots of natural lights. Laundry in garage, walking distance to Association Pool & Spa, Parks, Schools, Crossroads, Districts,
Shopping & Dining, Easy Access to 405 & 5 Freeway, Awards winning Irvine school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Cetinale Aisle have any available units?
11 Cetinale Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Cetinale Aisle have?
Some of 11 Cetinale Aisle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Cetinale Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cetinale Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cetinale Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 11 Cetinale Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Cetinale Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 11 Cetinale Aisle offers parking.
Does 11 Cetinale Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cetinale Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cetinale Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 11 Cetinale Aisle has a pool.
Does 11 Cetinale Aisle have accessible units?
No, 11 Cetinale Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cetinale Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Cetinale Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cetinale Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Cetinale Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology