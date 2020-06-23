11 Cetinale Aisle

Amenities
Gorgeous Town Home located in the Great Interior Location of Westpark Area, with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, a step up living room
and formal dining room which can also be used as a 4th bedroom with enclosed double door and windows for privacy, new stove
and microwave, 3 bedrooms and two baths are upstairs, shutters throughout, recessed lighting, carpet and hardwood flooring.
Lots of natural lights. Laundry in garage, walking distance to Association Pool & Spa, Parks, Schools, Crossroads, Districts,
Shopping & Dining, Easy Access to 405 & 5 Freeway, Awards winning Irvine school.