11 Cetinale Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Town Home located in the Great Interior Location of Westpark Area, with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, a step up living room

and formal dining room which can also be used as a 4th bedroom with enclosed double door and windows for privacy, new stove

and microwave, 3 bedrooms and two baths are upstairs, shutters throughout, recessed lighting, carpet and hardwood flooring.

Lots of natural lights. Laundry in garage, walking distance to Association Pool & Spa, Parks, Schools, Crossroads, Districts,

Shopping & Dining, Easy Access to 405 & 5 Freeway, Awards winning Irvine school.