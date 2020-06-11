All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Bragg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Bragg
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

11 Bragg

11 Bragg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Bragg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the quiet Northwood community. This 2,078 sq. foot home situated on a large lot of 6,732 SQFT and a quiet cul-de-sac location. Tastefully upgraded with newer low maintenance Vinyl flooring throughout downstairs and newer carpet throughout upstairs, energy efficient double paned windows and sliding door, upgraded bathrooms. Open floor plan offers spacious living room, family room is open to kitchen, formal dining, main floor bedroom and 3 other bedrooms upstairs. The gourmet kitchen is lavish with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet storage, and easy to clean vinyl flooring.Home Seurity with Ring Video doorbells & security cams. Large size lot features large back yard and wide side yards. Enjoy outdoor living with patio cover and beautiful landscape. Walking distance to neighborhood park & Northwood elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bragg have any available units?
11 Bragg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Bragg have?
Some of 11 Bragg's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bragg currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bragg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bragg pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bragg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Bragg offer parking?
No, 11 Bragg does not offer parking.
Does 11 Bragg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bragg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bragg have a pool?
No, 11 Bragg does not have a pool.
Does 11 Bragg have accessible units?
No, 11 Bragg does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bragg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Bragg has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Bragg have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Bragg does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology