This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the quiet Northwood community. This 2,078 sq. foot home situated on a large lot of 6,732 SQFT and a quiet cul-de-sac location. Tastefully upgraded with newer low maintenance Vinyl flooring throughout downstairs and newer carpet throughout upstairs, energy efficient double paned windows and sliding door, upgraded bathrooms. Open floor plan offers spacious living room, family room is open to kitchen, formal dining, main floor bedroom and 3 other bedrooms upstairs. The gourmet kitchen is lavish with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet storage, and easy to clean vinyl flooring.Home Seurity with Ring Video doorbells & security cams. Large size lot features large back yard and wide side yards. Enjoy outdoor living with patio cover and beautiful landscape. Walking distance to neighborhood park & Northwood elementary school.