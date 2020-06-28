All apartments in Irvine
11 Aldea
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:18 AM

11 Aldea

11 Aldea · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

11 Aldea, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Excellent lease opportunity in this desirable gated community of Northwood High. This remodeled home has no homes behind and features many custom upgrades such as rich wood flooring, crown molding, plush carpeting, plantation shutters, surround sound, and designer paint. Cozy fireplaces in living and family rooms perfect for relaxation and entertaining. Chef’s kitchen includes rich wood cabinets, breakfast bar, granite countertops with marble backsplash, and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Grand master bedroom has a fireplace and 2 large closets. Beautiful master bath with upgraded cabinets, Kohler tub, dual sink vanities, and travertine flooring. Spacious bedrooms with bonus wet bar in the extra large room. 3 car garage with ample storage space and workbench area. Backyard is professionally landscaped with patio trellis and sizeable spa. Enjoy nearby amenities such as pool, tennis courts, shops, and Irvine Distinguished Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Aldea have any available units?
11 Aldea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Aldea have?
Some of 11 Aldea's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Aldea currently offering any rent specials?
11 Aldea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Aldea pet-friendly?
No, 11 Aldea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Aldea offer parking?
Yes, 11 Aldea offers parking.
Does 11 Aldea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Aldea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Aldea have a pool?
Yes, 11 Aldea has a pool.
Does 11 Aldea have accessible units?
No, 11 Aldea does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Aldea have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Aldea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Aldea have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Aldea does not have units with air conditioning.
