Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Excellent lease opportunity in this desirable gated community of Northwood High. This remodeled home has no homes behind and features many custom upgrades such as rich wood flooring, crown molding, plush carpeting, plantation shutters, surround sound, and designer paint. Cozy fireplaces in living and family rooms perfect for relaxation and entertaining. Chef’s kitchen includes rich wood cabinets, breakfast bar, granite countertops with marble backsplash, and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Grand master bedroom has a fireplace and 2 large closets. Beautiful master bath with upgraded cabinets, Kohler tub, dual sink vanities, and travertine flooring. Spacious bedrooms with bonus wet bar in the extra large room. 3 car garage with ample storage space and workbench area. Backyard is professionally landscaped with patio trellis and sizeable spa. Enjoy nearby amenities such as pool, tennis courts, shops, and Irvine Distinguished Unified Schools.