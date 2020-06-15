All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

109 Breakwater

109 Breakwater · (949) 529-1580
Location

109 Breakwater, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Newly built house in beautiful community of Eastwood village. TWO Car Garage. Nicely upgraded. THREE Bedrooms all upstairs, 2 1/2 Baths. Granite Kitchen Counter, White Kitchen Cabinetries. GAS Cook Tops. Laundry room inside the property. Tank-less Water heater. Association features parks, swimming pool and open space green trails etc. Elementary schooll within community. Very close to shopping centers, including grocery shopping and banks etc within walking distance. Easy access to I-5, 133, 241 etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Breakwater have any available units?
109 Breakwater has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Breakwater have?
Some of 109 Breakwater's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Breakwater currently offering any rent specials?
109 Breakwater isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Breakwater pet-friendly?
No, 109 Breakwater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Breakwater offer parking?
Yes, 109 Breakwater does offer parking.
Does 109 Breakwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Breakwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Breakwater have a pool?
Yes, 109 Breakwater has a pool.
Does 109 Breakwater have accessible units?
No, 109 Breakwater does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Breakwater have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Breakwater does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Breakwater have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Breakwater does not have units with air conditioning.
