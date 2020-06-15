109 Breakwater

Amenities
Newly built house in beautiful community of Eastwood village. TWO Car Garage. Nicely upgraded. THREE Bedrooms all upstairs, 2 1/2 Baths. Granite Kitchen Counter, White Kitchen Cabinetries. GAS Cook Tops. Laundry room inside the property. Tank-less Water heater. Association features parks, swimming pool and open space green trails etc. Elementary schooll within community. Very close to shopping centers, including grocery shopping and banks etc within walking distance. Easy access to I-5, 133, 241 etc.