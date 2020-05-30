All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 108 Vanguard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
108 Vanguard
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:44 PM

108 Vanguard

108 Vanguard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

108 Vanguard, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Located in the center of newly-constructed area of Portola Springs, this gorgeous detached residence boasts a desirable private location with beautiful park and pool behind. Fabulous floor plan features 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. The open layout makes a striking impression, light-filled rooms, and breathtaking views from master suite. Expanded chef’s kitchen features extensive counter space and cabinetry, stainless appliances, and large island with seating overlooking casual dining and spacious great room. Splendid vinyl flooring covers most of the main floor, tiles cover all wet areas and carpet on second floor. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and spa-like bath tub and separate shower. Generous-sized secondary bedrooms and convenient upstairs laundry offer comfortable living space for the entire family. Included Solar Power System offers great cost saving on electricity bills. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled 12 established parks. Lap & wading pool, spa, tennis courts, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine schools. Walking /Biking distance to top-ranked Portola Springs Elementary School and Portola High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Vanguard have any available units?
108 Vanguard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 108 Vanguard have?
Some of 108 Vanguard's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Vanguard currently offering any rent specials?
108 Vanguard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Vanguard pet-friendly?
No, 108 Vanguard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 108 Vanguard offer parking?
Yes, 108 Vanguard offers parking.
Does 108 Vanguard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Vanguard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Vanguard have a pool?
Yes, 108 Vanguard has a pool.
Does 108 Vanguard have accessible units?
Yes, 108 Vanguard has accessible units.
Does 108 Vanguard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Vanguard has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Vanguard have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Vanguard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology