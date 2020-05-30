108 Vanguard

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction tennis court

Located in the center of newly-constructed area of Portola Springs, this gorgeous detached residence boasts a desirable private location with beautiful park and pool behind. Fabulous floor plan features 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. The open layout makes a striking impression, light-filled rooms, and breathtaking views from master suite. Expanded chef’s kitchen features extensive counter space and cabinetry, stainless appliances, and large island with seating overlooking casual dining and spacious great room. Splendid vinyl flooring covers most of the main floor, tiles cover all wet areas and carpet on second floor. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and spa-like bath tub and separate shower. Generous-sized secondary bedrooms and convenient upstairs laundry offer comfortable living space for the entire family. Included Solar Power System offers great cost saving on electricity bills. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled 12 established parks. Lap & wading pool, spa, tennis courts, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine schools. Walking /Biking distance to top-ranked Portola Springs Elementary School and Portola High School.