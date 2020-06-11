108 Copeland

Amenities

BRAND NEW, Detached home waiting for you to occupy! This beautiful Trellis Court home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open loft and a convenient downstairs suite. Open floor plan brings in plenty of light with double height ceilings, dual pane windows, and bi-fold doors. Gourmet Kitchen is fully equipped with white shaker cabinets, state of the art Bosch stainless steel appliances, Ceaser stone counters, and is open to the enormous Great Room. Spacious Master Suite has walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with soaking tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom with dual vanity and shower in tub. Easy to maintain, back patio is private with side gate access. Convenient two car garage has direct access into the home. State of the art tankless water heater, LED Recessed lighting, Solatube lighting system, and energy efficient roof and HVAC system to keep the bills down. Enjoy Cypress Village amenities such as pool, spa, play area, park and clubhouse. Located near 5 freeway, Woodbury shopping center, toll roads. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffery Trails Middle & Irvine High.