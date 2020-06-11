All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 108 Copeland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
108 Copeland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

108 Copeland

108 Copeland · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

108 Copeland, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
BRAND NEW, Detached home waiting for you to occupy! This beautiful Trellis Court home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open loft and a convenient downstairs suite. Open floor plan brings in plenty of light with double height ceilings, dual pane windows, and bi-fold doors. Gourmet Kitchen is fully equipped with white shaker cabinets, state of the art Bosch stainless steel appliances, Ceaser stone counters, and is open to the enormous Great Room. Spacious Master Suite has walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with soaking tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom with dual vanity and shower in tub. Easy to maintain, back patio is private with side gate access. Convenient two car garage has direct access into the home. State of the art tankless water heater, LED Recessed lighting, Solatube lighting system, and energy efficient roof and HVAC system to keep the bills down. Enjoy Cypress Village amenities such as pool, spa, play area, park and clubhouse. Located near 5 freeway, Woodbury shopping center, toll roads. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffery Trails Middle & Irvine High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Copeland have any available units?
108 Copeland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 108 Copeland have?
Some of 108 Copeland's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Copeland currently offering any rent specials?
108 Copeland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Copeland pet-friendly?
No, 108 Copeland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 108 Copeland offer parking?
Yes, 108 Copeland does offer parking.
Does 108 Copeland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Copeland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Copeland have a pool?
Yes, 108 Copeland has a pool.
Does 108 Copeland have accessible units?
No, 108 Copeland does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Copeland have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Copeland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Copeland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Copeland has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology