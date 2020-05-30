Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
107 Oasis
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
107 Oasis
107 Oasis
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
107 Oasis, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please contact Wendy @714-393-2650 for showing appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Oasis have any available units?
107 Oasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 107 Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
107 Oasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Oasis pet-friendly?
No, 107 Oasis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 107 Oasis offer parking?
No, 107 Oasis does not offer parking.
Does 107 Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Oasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Oasis have a pool?
No, 107 Oasis does not have a pool.
Does 107 Oasis have accessible units?
No, 107 Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Oasis have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Oasis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Oasis have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Oasis does not have units with air conditioning.
