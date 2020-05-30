All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 107 Oasis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
107 Oasis
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

107 Oasis

107 Oasis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 Oasis, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please contact Wendy @714-393-2650 for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Oasis have any available units?
107 Oasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 107 Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
107 Oasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Oasis pet-friendly?
No, 107 Oasis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Oasis offer parking?
No, 107 Oasis does not offer parking.
Does 107 Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Oasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Oasis have a pool?
No, 107 Oasis does not have a pool.
Does 107 Oasis have accessible units?
No, 107 Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Oasis have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Oasis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Oasis have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Oasis does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology