All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 106 Stanford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
106 Stanford Court
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

106 Stanford Court

106 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

106 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 2-Bed Townhouse for Lease - This immaculate and fully remodeled townhouse is unlike anything else in this neighborhood! It can be rented unfurnished or fully furnished. One year or short-term lease is an option! You will love the bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of large windows allowing plenty of natural light throughout the day - plus there is recessed lighting throughout the home. Sliding glass doors open the kitchen to a well-manicured brick patio, perfect for enjoying the warmer weather. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the entire house (NO carpet!) and a stunning kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances is a cook's dream. Washer/dryer and fridge may be included (ask us how). A separate laundry room and downstairs half bath are an added convenience. Closet space throughout the home, including a generously sized walk-in closet in the master, provides all the storage space you could need. Parking won't be a problem with an attached garage (direct-access), carport, and permitted resident/guest parking.
Located walking distance from UCI, minutes from Newport Beach, the Back Bay, and the 73 and 405 FWY and backing to William R Mason Regional Park, this quiet and quaint community is the ideal place to call home.
*HOA is included in the rent
*Small pets will be considered
*Short-term and/or fully-furnished lease options are available

(RLNE4916568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Stanford Court have any available units?
106 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Stanford Court have?
Some of 106 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Stanford Court is pet friendly.
Does 106 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 106 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 106 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 106 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 106 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 106 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology