106 Stanford Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Fully Remodeled 2-Bed Townhouse for Lease - This immaculate and fully remodeled townhouse is unlike anything else in this neighborhood! It can be rented unfurnished or fully furnished. One year or short-term lease is an option! You will love the bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of large windows allowing plenty of natural light throughout the day - plus there is recessed lighting throughout the home. Sliding glass doors open the kitchen to a well-manicured brick patio, perfect for enjoying the warmer weather. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the entire house (NO carpet!) and a stunning kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances is a cook's dream. Washer/dryer and fridge may be included (ask us how). A separate laundry room and downstairs half bath are an added convenience. Closet space throughout the home, including a generously sized walk-in closet in the master, provides all the storage space you could need. Parking won't be a problem with an attached garage (direct-access), carport, and permitted resident/guest parking.

Located walking distance from UCI, minutes from Newport Beach, the Back Bay, and the 73 and 405 FWY and backing to William R Mason Regional Park, this quiet and quaint community is the ideal place to call home.

*HOA is included in the rent

*Small pets will be considered

*Short-term and/or fully-furnished lease options are available



(RLNE4916568)