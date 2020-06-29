106 Menkar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Irvine Beauty - Brand new home in Parasol Park. Residence 2X at Julep collection by Shea homes. Property offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bathroom. Kitchen has contemporary style wooden cabinets and Quarts counter tops with Center island. Downstairs has upgraded hardwood floors. 2nd floor has master bedroom and guest bedroom with its own bathroom. 3rd floor has Den area and a big size open rooftop deck. 2nd and 3rd floors have upgraded carpet. Property has window shutters. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Great park community has pools, parks, sports courts, walking trails and BBQ area. Shopping center nearby. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4203625)