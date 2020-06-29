All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
106 Menkar
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

106 Menkar

106 Menkar · No Longer Available
Location

106 Menkar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Irvine Beauty - Brand new home in Parasol Park. Residence 2X at Julep collection by Shea homes. Property offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bathroom. Kitchen has contemporary style wooden cabinets and Quarts counter tops with Center island. Downstairs has upgraded hardwood floors. 2nd floor has master bedroom and guest bedroom with its own bathroom. 3rd floor has Den area and a big size open rooftop deck. 2nd and 3rd floors have upgraded carpet. Property has window shutters. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Great park community has pools, parks, sports courts, walking trails and BBQ area. Shopping center nearby. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4203625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Menkar have any available units?
106 Menkar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Menkar have?
Some of 106 Menkar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Menkar currently offering any rent specials?
106 Menkar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Menkar pet-friendly?
No, 106 Menkar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Menkar offer parking?
No, 106 Menkar does not offer parking.
Does 106 Menkar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Menkar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Menkar have a pool?
Yes, 106 Menkar has a pool.
Does 106 Menkar have accessible units?
No, 106 Menkar does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Menkar have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Menkar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Menkar have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Menkar does not have units with air conditioning.

