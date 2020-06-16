All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 106 Heavenly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
106 Heavenly
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

106 Heavenly

106 Heavenly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

106 Heavenly, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
pool
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW and NEVER LIVED IN. this house is open and feels huge inside. Master on first level and another master on the second level. Live in Luxury in the exclusive gated community of The Groves at Orchard Hills. This gorgeous home boasts 5,346 sqft of living space on a huge 12,485 sqft low maintenance lot with no neighbor behind. It features 4 bedroom, 4.5-bathroom PLUS a huge loft upstairs. Beautiful upgraded wood floor and carpet. Amazing backyrard with your private California room and courtyard. Main floor master suite with a large master bathroom, family room, living room, formal dining room, and a gourmet master chef's kitchen featuring a Professional Series Wolf cooktop range and a Large high-end kitchen island. Very open floor plan. Grand 2 story foyer with windows and light, 10 ft ceilings, recessed lighting, sliding glass doors open to courtyard. Living room opens up to outdoor loggia and a professionally landscaped with low maintenance backyard. Upstairs features 2 bedroom en suites and a large entertainment loft. Community benefits include multiple pools, parks, hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, and close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center for local shopping and dining experiences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Heavenly have any available units?
106 Heavenly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Heavenly have?
Some of 106 Heavenly's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Heavenly currently offering any rent specials?
106 Heavenly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Heavenly pet-friendly?
No, 106 Heavenly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Heavenly offer parking?
No, 106 Heavenly does not offer parking.
Does 106 Heavenly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Heavenly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Heavenly have a pool?
Yes, 106 Heavenly has a pool.
Does 106 Heavenly have accessible units?
No, 106 Heavenly does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Heavenly have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Heavenly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Heavenly have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Heavenly does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology