106 Heavenly

Amenities

BRAND NEW and NEVER LIVED IN. this house is open and feels huge inside. Master on first level and another master on the second level. Live in Luxury in the exclusive gated community of The Groves at Orchard Hills. This gorgeous home boasts 5,346 sqft of living space on a huge 12,485 sqft low maintenance lot with no neighbor behind. It features 4 bedroom, 4.5-bathroom PLUS a huge loft upstairs. Beautiful upgraded wood floor and carpet. Amazing backyrard with your private California room and courtyard. Main floor master suite with a large master bathroom, family room, living room, formal dining room, and a gourmet master chef's kitchen featuring a Professional Series Wolf cooktop range and a Large high-end kitchen island. Very open floor plan. Grand 2 story foyer with windows and light, 10 ft ceilings, recessed lighting, sliding glass doors open to courtyard. Living room opens up to outdoor loggia and a professionally landscaped with low maintenance backyard. Upstairs features 2 bedroom en suites and a large entertainment loft. Community benefits include multiple pools, parks, hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, and close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center for local shopping and dining experiences.