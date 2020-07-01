105 Fowler

Amenities

Located in the unobstructed avocado hillside The Grove at Orchard Hills. The gated prestige “Bella Vista” collection residence presented by Toll Brothers exceeds every expectation and is situated on a premier single-loaded location with mountain t & hillside views. The residence is sited atop on a 9,883 Sq. Ft. Lot and features 5BD 5.5BA plus an upstairs Bonus, main level den with 5,140 Sq. Ft. stunning living space. The finest indoor & outdoor elements including double sets of sliding glass doors, separated double gourmet kitchens showcases the finest Wolf & Subzero Appliances, ashy grey oak hardwood flooring throughout, two-story foyer with dramatic double-winding staircase, outdoor deck for an added dining feature. World-class amenities exclusively to The Grove residents—24 hour staff gated entrance, junior Olympic pools and spas, clubhouse, cabanas, Tennis courts, basketball court, kids activity areas, hiking/biking trails! Minutes from Award-winning Irvine Unified Schools, Irvine Market Place, 261&I-5, and The District. Either long term lease or short term lease will be accepted.