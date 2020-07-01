All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:28 AM

105 Fowler

105 Fowler · No Longer Available
Location

105 Fowler, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Located in the unobstructed avocado hillside The Grove at Orchard Hills. The gated prestige “Bella Vista” collection residence presented by Toll Brothers exceeds every expectation and is situated on a premier single-loaded location with mountain t & hillside views. The residence is sited atop on a 9,883 Sq. Ft. Lot and features 5BD 5.5BA plus an upstairs Bonus, main level den with 5,140 Sq. Ft. stunning living space. The finest indoor & outdoor elements including double sets of sliding glass doors, separated double gourmet kitchens showcases the finest Wolf & Subzero Appliances, ashy grey oak hardwood flooring throughout, two-story foyer with dramatic double-winding staircase, outdoor deck for an added dining feature. World-class amenities exclusively to The Grove residents—24 hour staff gated entrance, junior Olympic pools and spas, clubhouse, cabanas, Tennis courts, basketball court, kids activity areas, hiking/biking trails! Minutes from Award-winning Irvine Unified Schools, Irvine Market Place, 261&I-5, and The District. Either long term lease or short term lease will be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Fowler have any available units?
105 Fowler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Fowler have?
Some of 105 Fowler's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Fowler currently offering any rent specials?
105 Fowler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Fowler pet-friendly?
No, 105 Fowler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Fowler offer parking?
No, 105 Fowler does not offer parking.
Does 105 Fowler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Fowler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Fowler have a pool?
Yes, 105 Fowler has a pool.
Does 105 Fowler have accessible units?
No, 105 Fowler does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Fowler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Fowler has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Fowler have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Fowler does not have units with air conditioning.

