Irvine, CA
104 Baritone
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

104 Baritone

104 Baritone · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

104 Baritone, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This bright, lovely townhome is located in the desired Village of Stonegate. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a nice backyard. Seldom used carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, large center island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full backsplash, LED recessed lighting, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Master suite features dual vanities, shower & walk-in closet. Furniture, washer/dryer and fridge are included for your convenience. The community offers Pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, beautiful lawns, BBQ areas, playgrounds & many more amenities. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacy stores and gas station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Baritone have any available units?
104 Baritone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Baritone have?
Some of 104 Baritone's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Baritone currently offering any rent specials?
104 Baritone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Baritone pet-friendly?
No, 104 Baritone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Baritone offer parking?
No, 104 Baritone does not offer parking.
Does 104 Baritone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Baritone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Baritone have a pool?
Yes, 104 Baritone has a pool.
Does 104 Baritone have accessible units?
No, 104 Baritone does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Baritone have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Baritone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Baritone have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Baritone does not have units with air conditioning.
