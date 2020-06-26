104 Baritone

Amenities

This bright, lovely townhome is located in the desired Village of Stonegate. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a nice backyard. Seldom used carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, large center island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full backsplash, LED recessed lighting, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Master suite features dual vanities, shower & walk-in closet. Furniture, washer/dryer and fridge are included for your convenience. The community offers Pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, beautiful lawns, BBQ areas, playgrounds & many more amenities. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacy stores and gas station.