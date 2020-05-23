Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

An ABSOLUTELY beautiful home in Woodbury! 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, customized paint throughout, kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, patterned wall tiles and granite countertop, welcoming living room with access to secluded well designed backyard. Second floor has all three bedrooms with lots of storage and built-ins. Wood blinds in guest rooms, upgraded moldings, partially furnished (optional). Walking distance to community parks, children's playgrounds, club houses, Olympic size pools, Jacuzzi, basketball and tennis courts. Attending award-winning Irvine schools.