All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 103 Canal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
103 Canal
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

103 Canal

103 Canal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

103 Canal, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
An ABSOLUTELY beautiful home in Woodbury! 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, customized paint throughout, kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, patterned wall tiles and granite countertop, welcoming living room with access to secluded well designed backyard. Second floor has all three bedrooms with lots of storage and built-ins. Wood blinds in guest rooms, upgraded moldings, partially furnished (optional). Walking distance to community parks, children's playgrounds, club houses, Olympic size pools, Jacuzzi, basketball and tennis courts. Attending award-winning Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Canal have any available units?
103 Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Canal have?
Some of 103 Canal's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Canal currently offering any rent specials?
103 Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Canal pet-friendly?
No, 103 Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 103 Canal offer parking?
No, 103 Canal does not offer parking.
Does 103 Canal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Canal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Canal have a pool?
Yes, 103 Canal has a pool.
Does 103 Canal have accessible units?
No, 103 Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Canal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Canal have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Canal does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology