Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
101 Della
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

101 Della

101 Della · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

101 Della, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rent this Brand New Home located in Orchard Hills Gated Community. This Irvine Pacific built / Vivo Residence 3 floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths in 2,137 sq ft living space. Enjoy the Open Floor plan with a Great Room and panoramic floor to ceiling sliding doors, Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet, upstairs laundry room, Energy efficient vinyl windows and lighting, and water-efficient tankless water heater. Additionally, one would have access to the state of the art Irvine Pacific Design Center, conveniently located in Woodbury Town Center. The private backyard will be landscaped and is in process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Della have any available units?
101 Della doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Della have?
Some of 101 Della's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Della currently offering any rent specials?
101 Della is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Della pet-friendly?
No, 101 Della is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Della offer parking?
No, 101 Della does not offer parking.
Does 101 Della have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Della does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Della have a pool?
No, 101 Della does not have a pool.
Does 101 Della have accessible units?
No, 101 Della does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Della have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Della has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Della have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Della does not have units with air conditioning.
