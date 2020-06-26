Amenities

Rent this Brand New Home located in Orchard Hills Gated Community. This Irvine Pacific built / Vivo Residence 3 floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths in 2,137 sq ft living space. Enjoy the Open Floor plan with a Great Room and panoramic floor to ceiling sliding doors, Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet, upstairs laundry room, Energy efficient vinyl windows and lighting, and water-efficient tankless water heater. Additionally, one would have access to the state of the art Irvine Pacific Design Center, conveniently located in Woodbury Town Center. The private backyard will be landscaped and is in process.