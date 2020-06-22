Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Fantastic rare Single Story, Single Family, end-unit home in the beautiful community of Smoketree. This upgraded turn-key home has beautiful hardwood floors, newer carpet in all bedrooms, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Air Conditioning and ceiling fans. There are no steps inside, no one bellow and no one above! Two car detached garage door enters onto the private patio just a few steps from the side entry. Community amenities located across the street from the clubhouse, pool and spa. Plenty of visitors parking. Conveniently located near Irvine Valley College and UC Irvine as well as Irvine's Award Winning Schools. With close proximity to children's Playground, Park, Oak Creek Golf Club, Early Childhood Learning Center as well as variety of restaurants and shopping amenities. This one will go fast!