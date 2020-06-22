All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1 Deodar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Deodar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 Deodar

1 Deodar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Deodar, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic rare Single Story, Single Family, end-unit home in the beautiful community of Smoketree. This upgraded turn-key home has beautiful hardwood floors, newer carpet in all bedrooms, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Air Conditioning and ceiling fans. There are no steps inside, no one bellow and no one above! Two car detached garage door enters onto the private patio just a few steps from the side entry. Community amenities located across the street from the clubhouse, pool and spa. Plenty of visitors parking. Conveniently located near Irvine Valley College and UC Irvine as well as Irvine's Award Winning Schools. With close proximity to children's Playground, Park, Oak Creek Golf Club, Early Childhood Learning Center as well as variety of restaurants and shopping amenities. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Deodar have any available units?
1 Deodar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Deodar have?
Some of 1 Deodar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Deodar currently offering any rent specials?
1 Deodar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Deodar pet-friendly?
No, 1 Deodar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Deodar offer parking?
Yes, 1 Deodar does offer parking.
Does 1 Deodar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Deodar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Deodar have a pool?
Yes, 1 Deodar has a pool.
Does 1 Deodar have accessible units?
No, 1 Deodar does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Deodar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Deodar has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Deodar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Deodar has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology