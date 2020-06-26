0000 Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available July 1! This gorgeous fully furnished ocean view villa is perfectly situated on the Mesa to enjoy the most spectacular, unobstructed ocean and island views. With 2 bedrooms plus bonus room with sleeper sofa and 3 full bathrooms, this Spanish-style townhome is immaculate. Featuring high end appliances, 2 car garage, air conditioning, nice furnishings and washer/dryer, this property is also located in the Washington School attendance area. Home is available as a monthly or yearly furnished rental ONLY. Owner prefers longer terms. Small dog considered. Price includes utilities.