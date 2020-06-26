All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

0000 Santa Fe

0000 Santa Fe · No Longer Available
Location

0000 Santa Fe, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 1! This gorgeous fully furnished ocean view villa is perfectly situated on the Mesa to enjoy the most spectacular, unobstructed ocean and island views. With 2 bedrooms plus bonus room with sleeper sofa and 3 full bathrooms, this Spanish-style townhome is immaculate. Featuring high end appliances, 2 car garage, air conditioning, nice furnishings and washer/dryer, this property is also located in the Washington School attendance area. Home is available as a monthly or yearly furnished rental ONLY. Owner prefers longer terms. Small dog considered. Price includes utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

