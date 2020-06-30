9107 South CULLEN Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Presenting an amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home in Inglewood's highly sought after "Renaissance" Gated Community. This 24 hour gated community is located just steps away from Sofi stadium with front row views of the Forum. The main space has high ceilings and an open floor plan into the spacious kitchen. The main floor also includes a bedroom and adjoining bathroom. The washer and dryer are included in the lease. The 2nd floor includes 3 additional bedrooms, one of which is the master bedroom. The master features two walk in closets, dual sinks, and separate shower and spa tub. Equipped with two separate garages with direct access into the home. The community includes a pool, tennis courts, a playground and 24 hour security.