Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
9107 South CULLEN Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9107 South CULLEN Way

9107 South Cullen Way · No Longer Available
Location

9107 South Cullen Way, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Presenting an amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home in Inglewood's highly sought after "Renaissance" Gated Community. This 24 hour gated community is located just steps away from Sofi stadium with front row views of the Forum. The main space has high ceilings and an open floor plan into the spacious kitchen. The main floor also includes a bedroom and adjoining bathroom. The washer and dryer are included in the lease. The 2nd floor includes 3 additional bedrooms, one of which is the master bedroom. The master features two walk in closets, dual sinks, and separate shower and spa tub. Equipped with two separate garages with direct access into the home. The community includes a pool, tennis courts, a playground and 24 hour security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 South CULLEN Way have any available units?
9107 South CULLEN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 9107 South CULLEN Way have?
Some of 9107 South CULLEN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9107 South CULLEN Way currently offering any rent specials?
9107 South CULLEN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 South CULLEN Way pet-friendly?
No, 9107 South CULLEN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 9107 South CULLEN Way offer parking?
Yes, 9107 South CULLEN Way offers parking.
Does 9107 South CULLEN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9107 South CULLEN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 South CULLEN Way have a pool?
Yes, 9107 South CULLEN Way has a pool.
Does 9107 South CULLEN Way have accessible units?
No, 9107 South CULLEN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 South CULLEN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9107 South CULLEN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9107 South CULLEN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9107 South CULLEN Way does not have units with air conditioning.

