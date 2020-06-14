Apartment List
201 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA with garage

Inglewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
324 E Plymouth Street
324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
741 Venice Way #3
741 Venice Way, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1274 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Beautifully Updated Inglewood Townhouse. This spacious 3 Bedroom townhome features an Open Concept bathed in Sunlight with Soaring Ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4845 W. 99th St
4845 West 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
822 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Inglewood! - Beautifully remodeled home located in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6
924 Enterprise Ave, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 Available 06/15/20 NOW LEASING! 3bd/2ba TOWNHOUSE Recently Renovated! - Nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt
8730 Beckenham Lane, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1041 sqft
Take over lease for practically-new apartment at Alta Waverly. We moved into the brand new unit in mid-November of 2019, only a few months after the community opened, and signed a two-year lease.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
73 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ladera Heights
1 Unit Available
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
8836 Ramsgate Ave
8836 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Spacious and Bright 2 bedroomNewly Remodeled kitchen & Bathroom, Window Blinds, Wall Heater, Ceiling Fan, walk in closet, Garage w/ Remote, back yard, file-like House.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1500 sqft
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8706 Cimarron Street
8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1303 sqft
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,416
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Adams
82 Units Available
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,121
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,417
1339 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
15 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
6 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,312
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,144
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Mar Vista
3 Units Available
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,153
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
1108 sqft
Renovated homes with brushed-nickel lighting and fireplaces. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Easy access to I-405. Near Mar Vista Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palms
18 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
City Guide for Inglewood, CA

“Yeah, Inglewood, Inglewood… let’s show these fools how we do this on that west side, ‘cause you and I know it’s the best side.” (Tupac, “California Love”)

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Inglewood, CA

Inglewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

