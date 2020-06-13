/
3 bedroom apartments
202 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
9083 S Cullen Way
9083 South Cullen Way, Inglewood, CA
4 Bed/3 Bath House - Property Id: 297663 Beautiful Property, gated community pool, tennis courts. No Pets please. Need $6,000 security deposit Rent is $4,195 CALL Ms. GIBSON 323-418-8609 Must be able to show income of at least $8,000 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
741 Venice Way #3
741 Venice Way, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1274 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Beautifully Updated Inglewood Townhouse. This spacious 3 Bedroom townhome features an Open Concept bathed in Sunlight with Soaring Ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
7223 South Denker Avenue
7223 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Spacious beautiful 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in the city of Los Angeles near the 110 freeway for easy access to other cities, as well great location lots amenities around.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ladera Heights
1 Unit Available
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
5657 W 78th St
5657 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5657 W 78th St Available 07/01/20 Brand New Modern Home with Huge yard near Playa Vista and El Segundo - Introducing the Brand New, Tech Advanced development by PROTO HOMES.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
5752 W 10th Street
5752 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8706 Cimarron Street
8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1303 sqft
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
42 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,404
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,228
1362 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
Palms
1 Unit Available
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1118 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1790 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,675 Per Month - Deposit: $2,800 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
UNNC
1 Unit Available
3006 5th Avenue
3006 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1608 sqft
Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528. Applicant Requirements: -Combined household income 3xs rent amount - Credit check - No Evictions Note: List prices and promotions are subject to change without notice.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.
