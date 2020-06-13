Apartment List
202 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6
924 Enterprise Ave, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
NOW LEASING! TOWNHOUSE - and also nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops. Eight miles away from Marina Beach and Venice Beach Boardwalk.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
633 E. 99th St.
633 East 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,245
371 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Gated, quiet community located near major freeways, close to shopping centers, and transporation. This property comes with many amenties, including parking and onsite laundry. Call today, dont miss this great apartment!! 310-671-8952 or 310-387-1523.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt
8730 Beckenham Lane, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1041 sqft
Take over lease for practically-new apartment at Alta Waverly. We moved into the brand new unit in mid-November of 2019, only a few months after the community opened, and signed a two-year lease.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
200 W. Arbor Vitae St.
200 Arbor Vitae Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
970 sqft
Executive House Apartments is a gated community that has extra large floor plans, parking, onsite laundry, patios, and we are conveniently located near schools, 405 freeway, shopping centers, public transportation, & LAX. Call today to view!. .
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
71 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403
7140 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784 Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
5719 Canterbury
5719 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
2 bed 3 ba Condo in gated community $3350 - 2 Bedroom 3 ba condo in gated community, great location,conveniently located behind fox hills with easy access to Shopping, restaurants & freeways. Front door sits upon fenced front patio yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8706 Cimarron Street
8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1303 sqft
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity.

1 of 26

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
3638 West SLAUSON Avenue
3638 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
McManus
4 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,917
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,141
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,446
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,527
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,279
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
21 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,693
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Park
6 Units Available
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,538
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
585 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Inglewood, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Inglewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

