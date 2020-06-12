/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:48 PM
163 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4845 W. 99th St
4845 West 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
822 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Inglewood! - Beautifully remodeled home located in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6
924 Enterprise Ave, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
NOW LEASING! TOWNHOUSE - and also nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops. Eight miles away from Marina Beach and Venice Beach Boardwalk.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt
8730 Beckenham Lane, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1041 sqft
Take over lease for practically-new apartment at Alta Waverly. We moved into the brand new unit in mid-November of 2019, only a few months after the community opened, and signed a two-year lease.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
200 W. Arbor Vitae St.
200 Arbor Vitae Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
970 sqft
Executive House Apartments is a gated community that has extra large floor plans, parking, onsite laundry, patios, and we are conveniently located near schools, 405 freeway, shopping centers, public transportation, & LAX. Call today to view!. .
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
618 East Fairview Boulevard
618 East Fairview Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
This immaculate two-bedroom unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, windows, paint and doors. Kitchen features designer stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and an island bar, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
504 W Queen Street
504 West Queen Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
WONDERFUL REDONE INGLEWOOD APARTMENT REDONE TO THE MAX NEWLY UPDATED BEHIND GATE ,SECURITY CAMERAS , and 2 bedroom 1 bath CLOSE TO SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS , FREEWAY ACCESS, AIRPORT . LOWER LEVEL FEELS LIKE YOUR OWN HOME, ALL IT NEEDS IS YOU!!!
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
637 Howland Drive
637 Howland Drive, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1034 sqft
Beautiful unit with awe-inspiring finishes and a kitchen adorned with nice cabinets, lovely countertops, and a spacious living room.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
70 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403
7140 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1275 sqft
Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784 Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
6611 Victoria Ave
6611 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Showing by Appointment: Fri 6/12 Sat 6/13 12-1pm.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
5719 Canterbury
5719 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
2 bed 3 ba Condo in gated community $3350 - 2 Bedroom 3 ba condo in gated community, great location,conveniently located behind fox hills with easy access to Shopping, restaurants & freeways. Front door sits upon fenced front patio yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ladera Heights
1 Unit Available
6227 LaTijera Blvd
6227 La Tijera Blvd, Ladera Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
935 sqft
LaDera Heights Duplex Unit - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5144457)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
8836 Ramsgate Ave
8836 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Spacious and Bright 2 bedroomNewly Remodeled kitchen & Bathroom, Window Blinds, Wall Heater, Ceiling Fan, walk in closet, Garage w/ Remote, back yard, file-like House.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8401 S Western Avenue
8401 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom upstairs rental unit (part of a mixed use development with commercial market below) that includes utilities and one parking space.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
View Park-Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
5729 1/2 S. Harcourt Ave
5729 1/2 S Harcourt Ave, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 bath back house on Harcourt Ave. All tile and wood flooring throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops.
1 of 19
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Congress Central
1 Unit Available
1645 W 69th Street 1/2
1645 West 69th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
750 sqft
Newly built 2 bedroom 1 bath home. This is a rear unit with granite counter tops, tiled floors, washer/dryer inside the unit and appliances. It will not last long.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
42 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
