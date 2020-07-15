/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM
224 Furnished Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
637 Howland Drive
637 Howland Drive, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1034 sqft
Beautiful unit with awe-inspiring finishes and a kitchen adorned with nice cabinets, lovely countertops, and a spacious living room.
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
53 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,693
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,842
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here. Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 12:54 AM
2 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
$
10 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,605
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
3679 S Halldale Ave
3679 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new apartment near USC - Property Id: 314269 Location: 3679 S Halldale Ave. Lease Term: 11 months The rent is $998 per room per month with utilities included and the place would be fully furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1431 W 37th St
1431 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146 We got 6 units at this apartment.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
3791 Wasatch Ave
3791 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
2600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5Bed 4Bath 38' Pool/Hot Tub 2m from Beach - Property Id: 183154 Very Private 5 Bed 4 Bath House, Dual zone A/C Heating. Sunny. Open plan with a great vibe. Central location only 2.4m to Venice Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1616 W 39th Pl
1616 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$999
169 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO PRIVATE ROOMS FOR RENT IN A SHARED 5-BDRM/3BA HOUSE WARNING! I'm NOT renting a 1-bedroom apartment nor a studio nor the entire house. ¡ADVERTENCIA! NO estoy alquilando un apartamento de 1 habitación ni un estudio ni toda la casa.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
209 Rosecrans Avenue
209 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the beach lifestyle at this ground level unit, just a few doors to the sand and on the quiet stretch of Rosecrans that is located west of Highland Ave.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131
8101 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
916 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Jefferson neighborhood in Culver City.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
445 West 88th Street
445 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1080 sqft
I recently bought a duplex 1 bed 1 bath in each unit. Your welcome to bring your own furniture it’s a month to month rent bases 3107022286 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
2717 S. Harvard Ave
2717 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Brand New Furnished 1+1 with W/D in unit! - West Adams District Brand New One bedroom One bathroom, furnished and ready to move in today! Unit is rented at $2500 with furniture!~ Ready to bring your living experience to the next level? Don't miss
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,982
3606 sqft
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1007 W 24th St
1007 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
This stunning, fully furnished, one-bedroom suite with private entrance and kitchenette is available in a shared 4-bedroom house near USC. The current roommates are USC Graduate students.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
6967 1/2 Trolleyway
6967 1/2 Trolleyway, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Oceanfront 2 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH! - Property Id: 166740 Escape the crowds and renew at the Lower unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey.
Similar Pages
Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInglewood 3 BedroomsInglewood Accessible Apartments
Inglewood Apartments with BalconiesInglewood Apartments with GaragesInglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with ParkingInglewood Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA