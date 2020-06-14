/
1 bedroom apartments
501 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
523 N La Brea Ave
523 North La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
Renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath front first floor bungalow.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Regent St.
418 West Regent Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
LARGE Floorplans!! Quiet Building, Parking, Onsite Laundry, Close to LAX, shops and restaurants, and conveniently located near the 405 and105 Freeways, On-site manager. Sorry, No Pets. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
614 HILL
614 Hill Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
900 sqft
Welcome to This city of Champions is rapidly becoming Los Angeles County’s new hot spot due to the development of the Los Angeles RAM Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, Completely Updsted redone to the max 1 bedroom 1 bath
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
675 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fox Hills
18 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
74 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Adams
82 Units Available
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,282
787 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
2 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,327
835 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
769 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,512
781 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Palms
7 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,632
938 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Marina Del Rey
17 Units Available
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
804 sqft
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
McManus
3 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,951
755 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
