Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
193 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
134 E Hazel St
134 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. Plus 1 parking space No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
637 Howland Drive
637 Howland Drive, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1034 sqft
Beautiful unit with awe-inspiring finishes and a kitchen adorned with nice cabinets, lovely countertops, and a spacious living room.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
84 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7120 La Tijera Blvd A101
7120 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
732 sqft
Westchester One Bedroom Condo with Washer/ Dryer - Super One Bedroom in small complex. Wood laminate floors throughout. Entry area. Spacious living room and dining area. Gas fireplace.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ladera Heights
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6611 Victoria Ave
6611 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Please call/text Jackie at 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing or FaceTime/Video showing * Ask about our Move In Special! First month rent free OAC with signed 13 month lease.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
5870 Green Valley Circle
5870 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1226 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with unbelievable tree top views. Elegant Gas burning fireplace located in the living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12512 Doty Avenue
12512 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Updated First Floor Unit: Spacious with modern Plumbing, Electrical, All stainless steel Fixtures and Appliances. Dream kitchen ideal for families, and beautiful updated baths, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Tankless water heater.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking.
1 of 19
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Central
1645 W 69th Street 1/2
1645 West 69th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
750 sqft
Newly built 2 bedroom 1 bath home. This is a rear unit with granite counter tops, tiled floors, washer/dryer inside the unit and appliances. It will not last long.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
8620 Belford Ave 601
8620 Belford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1315 sqft
Unit 601 Available 07/20/20 Large 2+2.5 Townhome - Close to Beaches & LAX - Property Id: 316366 Corner Unit in a private gated community in the Westchester area. The open floor plan is great for entertaining guests.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,543
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,387
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,227
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1079 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,440
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
