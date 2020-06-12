/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
465 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt
8730 Beckenham Lane, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1041 sqft
Take over lease for practically-new apartment at Alta Waverly. We moved into the brand new unit in mid-November of 2019, only a few months after the community opened, and signed a two-year lease.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
200 W. Arbor Vitae St.
200 Arbor Vitae Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
970 sqft
Executive House Apartments is a gated community that has extra large floor plans, parking, onsite laundry, patios, and we are conveniently located near schools, 405 freeway, shopping centers, public transportation, & LAX. Call today to view!. .
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4845 W. 99th St
4845 West 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
822 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Inglewood! - Beautifully remodeled home located in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6
924 Enterprise Ave, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
NOW LEASING! TOWNHOUSE - and also nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops. Eight miles away from Marina Beach and Venice Beach Boardwalk.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
70 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403
7140 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1275 sqft
Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784 Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
6611 Victoria Ave
6611 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Showing by Appointment: Weds 6/10 Fri 6/12 Sat 6/13 12-1pm.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
5719 Canterbury
5719 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
2 bed 3 ba Condo in gated community $3350 - 2 Bedroom 3 ba condo in gated community, great location,conveniently located behind fox hills with easy access to Shopping, restaurants & freeways. Front door sits upon fenced front patio yard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
View Park-Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
5729 1/2 S. Harcourt Ave
5729 1/2 S Harcourt Ave, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 bath back house on Harcourt Ave. All tile and wood flooring throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
McManus
5 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,090
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,491
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,658
1079 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
44 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,458
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
19 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
