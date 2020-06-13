Apartment List
155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA

Finding an apartment in Inglewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4845 W. 99th St
4845 West 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
822 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Inglewood! - Beautifully remodeled home located in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6
924 Enterprise Ave, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 Available 06/15/20 NOW LEASING! 3bd/2ba TOWNHOUSE Recently Renovated! - Nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt
8730 Beckenham Lane, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1041 sqft
Take over lease for practically-new apartment at Alta Waverly. We moved into the brand new unit in mid-November of 2019, only a few months after the community opened, and signed a two-year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
19 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
72 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
6611 Victoria Ave
6611 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Showing by Appointment: Fri 6/12 Sat 6/13 12-1pm.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
5657 W 78th St
5657 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,800
2900 sqft
5657 W 78th St Available 07/01/20 Brand New Modern Home with Huge yard near Playa Vista and El Segundo - Introducing the Brand New, Tech Advanced development by PROTO HOMES.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403
7140 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784 Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
7223 South Denker Avenue
7223 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Spacious beautiful 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in the city of Los Angeles near the 110 freeway for easy access to other cities, as well great location lots amenities around.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1500 sqft
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8706 Cimarron Street
8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1303 sqft
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
21 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,416
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Adams
82 Units Available
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,121
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,417
1339 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Palms
18 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Palms
20 Units Available
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,615
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,609
1079 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
McManus
4 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,951
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,141
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,701
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,264
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
City Guide for Inglewood, CA

“Yeah, Inglewood, Inglewood… let’s show these fools how we do this on that west side, ‘cause you and I know it’s the best side.” (Tupac, “California Love”)

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Inglewood, CA

Finding an apartment in Inglewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

