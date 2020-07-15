260 Studio Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
1 of 26
Last updated December 28 at 08:57 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
3638 West SLAUSON Avenue
3638 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
21 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,975
625 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
18 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,654
455 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
6 Units Available
Olympic Park
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,652
350 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
11 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,043
988 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
6 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,449
682 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:52 AM
8 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Palms
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
392 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
26 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
14 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,940
638 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
7 Units Available
Mar Vista
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,967
500 sqft
Renovated homes with brushed-nickel lighting and fireplaces. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Easy access to I-405. Near Mar Vista Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Mar Vista
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
508 sqft
Located directly next door to Whole Foods and Starbucks, National Apartments offers absolutely gorgeous interior finishes coupled with a West Los Angeles location that is totally stellar! We are just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
$
9 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,470
442 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
474 sqft
Located on a quiet street in charming Palms neighborhood next to Culver City, The Glendon Building offers really cool N.Y.C.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Adams
2619 Hillcrest Drive
2619 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
Available 07/19/20 Check out 3d Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Rj2xAL1LJKX Delightful Studio. Recently Renovated with vinyl windows, flooring, recessed lighting, W/ D hookups, custom cabinetry, and new A/C unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
3616 Coolidge Ave
3616 Coolidge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,850
Mar Vista 3 Bedroom with large backyard - Charming Mar Vista 3 bedroom located in at 3616 Coolidge. Single story with new heating and AC unit, hardwood floors and a large family room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11855 South Inglewood Avenue
11855 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,215
920 sqft
Commercial Space For Business Lease: Great Location for: Bakery * Food to Go * Medical Office * Office Space * Law Office Located near Nursing Facility with a lot of staff.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
11460 Venice Blvd
11460 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
MarVista studio $1825, stove, A/C, laminated - Property Id: 109375 Mar Vista Studio $1825 Laminate flooring, A/C. Available now. Please call Geoff at 310-694-4595 to view. NO DOGS. MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
