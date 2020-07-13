/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
186 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 west 109th street
3153 West 109th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood, Ca - Property Id: 308011 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 1/2 W 109th St
3153 1/2 W 109th St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood - Property Id: 307979 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
79 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5460 W 77th St
5460 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Congress Southwest
2024 W Florence Ave
2024 East Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
1b/1br for rent! - Property Id: 312213 ASK HOW YOU CAN MOVE IN QUICK!!! 1B1BR 700 Sqft Apartment $1550 A month!! Deposit: $1550 (May Increase depending on credit) Close to Crenshaw Close to La Brea Requirements: Must make 3xs the amount of
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6611 Victoria Ave
6611 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Please call/text Jackie at 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing or FaceTime/Video showing * Ask about our Move In Special! First month rent free OAC with signed 13 month lease.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
6151 Canterbury Dr #109
6151 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1430 sqft
Brand New Large 3bd 2 bath w/Large Private Patio 1430 sqft - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 310
7140 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 310 Available 08/04/20 Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784 Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
8620 Belford Ave 601
8620 Belford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1315 sqft
Unit 601 Available 07/20/20 Large 2+2.5 Townhome - Close to Beaches & LAX - Property Id: 316366 Corner Unit in a private gated community in the Westchester area. The open floor plan is great for entertaining guests.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1019 sqft
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,440
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
6 Units Available
Olympic Park
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,647
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,051
585 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
24 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
