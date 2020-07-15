/
accessible apartments
88 Accessible Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5460 W 77th St
5460 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,762
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1035 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Last updated July 15 at 05:53 AM
8 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Palms
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
857 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Palms
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here. Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Last updated July 10 at 12:54 AM
2 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Mar Vista
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,706
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
735 sqft
A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
10 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,605
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
3 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
6 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,940
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 05:53 PM
2 Units Available
Palms
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coda, a bespoke collection of one, two, and three-bedroom residences. Stylishly designed living spaces, thoughtful amenities, and smart home services provide an intimate respite from the exhilarating playground of downtown Culver City.
Last updated July 14 at 05:53 PM
4 Units Available
Palms
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
941 sqft
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 23 at 06:12 PM
13 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,837
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,774
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed homes in a sought-after district in L.A. Chef-inspired kitchen, spa-inspired bath, wood flooring. Fitness center, poolside cabanas with fire pit, pool and spa. Pet-friendly.
